Zimbabwe: Shashl Unveils New Single 'Softly,' Marking a Dazzling Shift in Her Musical Direction

Fast rising songstress Shashl is taking the African music scene by storm with the release of her latest single, "Softly," a captivating track that marks a significant turning point in her artistic journey.

"Softly" is more than just a song; it's an experience," says Shashl, hinting at the depth and emotion poured into the new single. The song features Shashl's signature soulful vocals, expertly complemented by the lush production stylings of Tamuka and the innovative contributions of Stubborn Beats. This powerful combination creates a compelling narrative that explores themes of love and resilience, promising to resonate with fans across the globe.

The accompanying music video, filmed in the picturesque Tanzanian landscape by the renowned director Kenny, further elevates the experience. Kenny's cinematic vision brings to life the essence of Shashl's artistic evolution, perfectly capturing the heart and soul of the song.

Since her debut, Shashl has been celebrated for her unique voice and her ability to blend various musical genres. With "Softly," she ventures deeper into this exploration, seamlessly weaving together Afro-pop and R&B influences. This new direction reflects a more mature and refined sound, one that celebrates her personal growth while staying true to the rich tapestry of African music culture.

Shashl's soulful vocals effortlessly glide over the lush production, creating an auditory experience that is both uplifting and introspective. "Softly" marks a significant milestone in Shashl's career, showcasing her remarkable versatility as an artist and setting the stage for exciting projects to come. With this captivating new single, Shashl extends an invitation to her fans and new listeners alike to join her on a journey of musical discovery and innovation.

"Softly" is available for streaming on all major platforms.