Africa: Official Opening of the 13th Edition of the African Games

WHAT: The 13th African Games are set to kick off with a spectacular official opening ceremony that will showcase the unique cultural heritage, sporting talent of the African continent and its diversity. The ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will bring together the Heads of State, high level dignitaries, athletes, officials and spectators from across the continent to mark the commencement of this awaited special event. The theme of the 13th African Games is "Experience the African Dream".

Key Highlights for the media:

Handing over ceremony of the AU flag by the AU Commission to the Government of Ghana.

Traditional African performances and cultural displays

Parade of nations with participating athletes

Lighting of the African Games torch

Welcome speeches by the President of Ghana, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and high-level dignitaries.

Firework display and musical performances by renowned African artists.

WHERE: Accra, Republic of Ghana, (University of Ghana Sports Stadium)

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/L7uVd1PkHZE (16H00-20H00 GMT+0)

WHEN Friday 08 March 2024

TIME: 15H00 - 20H30 (GMT+0)

WHO: The opening ceremony of the African Games will be graced by H.E. Nana Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of African Union Commission; and H.E. Amb. Minata SAMATE CESSOUMA, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development (HHS) at the African Union Commission, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BACKGROUND:

The African Games, owned and organized by the African Union on behalf of its member states, bring together athletes from across the continent every four years, one year before the Olympics. This prestigious event showcases athletic talent, celebrates African cultural values and heritage, and promotes solidarity, and integration. Additionally, the Games offer a crucial and effective platform for fostering youth education, gender equality, and social cohesion, all important milestones for fulfilling some of the Agenda 2063 aspirations of The African We Want.

The Games will be organized in collaboration with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of Africa Sports Confederations (AASC) following a Negotiated Agreement signed in February 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the Management and Organization of the 13th Edition of the African Games.

This important continental event will be marked by the participation of over 4,000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines, 8 of which are qualifying to the Paris Olympic in 2024.The 13th African Games will be held in the following cities: Accra, Kumasi and Cape Cost from 8-23 March 2024.

For additional information:

Dr. Decius Chipande - Coordinator, African Union Sports Council: ChipandeD@africa-union.org

Ms. Lina Kessy - Senior Sport Officer; African Union Sport Council; KessL@africa-union.org