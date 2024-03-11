South Africa: Police in Gauteng Arrest More Than a 1000 Suspects During Weekend Operation Shanela

press release

The multi-disciplinary Provincial Operation Shanela took to the streets of Tshwane on Saturday and Sunday evening where over 300 suspects were arrested for possession of stolen motor vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearm and various other offences.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni together with Acting Tshwane District Commissioner Brigadier Samuel Thine led members from various law enforcement agencies to stamp the authority of the state in Soshanguve and Rietgat. The collective was successful in arresting suspects who committed offences that included possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of stolen vehicle, dealing in drugs, and undocumented foreign nationals.

In ensuring that road users are safe and traffic rules are adhered to, the team held roadblocks at main roads where two stolen vehicles and a firearm were recovered, and a BMW vehicle with tampered engines was impounded.

The detectives were able to trace and arrest more than 260 suspects who have been on the run after committing serious and violent crimes that include gender based violence.

Meanwhile parallel operations were conducted in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Sedibeng and West Rand where 780 suspects were arrested for crime that includes murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, car hijacking, house robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. This brings to more than 1100 suspects who were arrested across Gauteng on Saturday and Sunday.

Operation Shanela will continue in Gauteng until crime is brought to its minimal. The arrested suspects are expected to appear at various Magistrate's Courts in due course.