Mauritius: New Centenarian Mrs Fortuno Celebrates Her Birthday

Mrs Marie Irène Fortuno, born on 07 March 1924, celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday 07 March 2024 at Villa Victoria, Trou D'eau Douce, in the presence of the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammud Zahid Nazurally, other personalities and the family members of Mrs Fortuno.

An official ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity to honour the new centenarian. Mrs Fortuno received from the authorities a cheque amounting to Rs 26,203; a centenarian medal; a certificate; a bouquet; one Coussin Galbé; a special telephone service from Mauritius Telecom; a gift in kind from the Senior Citizen Council; and a cheque to the tune of Rs 10,000 from the National Solidarity Fund.

Mrs Fortuno, also known as Madame Paul and Tante Irène, was born and raised in Curepipe before relocating to Port Louis during her adolescence. Following her marriage, she and her husband settled in Trou D'Eau Douce. Mrs Fortuno, proficient in French, English, and Creole, received her education up to standard IV at L'Ecole de la Salle in Port Louis. Married at the age of 16 to Mr Fortuno Louis Maxime, a part-time fisherman and kitchen helper at Touessrok Hotel, they raised ten children together, though tragically losing two stillborn infants.

Her life was characterised by diligent work, including cattle rearing and social activism. She played an active role in her community, teaching catechism, organising events, and supporting charitable initiatives such as NGO-CARITAS. Mrs Fortuno served as President of "La Vie Montante" until the age of 80, while also providing regular assistance to her neighbours, including those with disabilities. Her family, comprising eight surviving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, stands as a testament to her enduring legacy.

Her favourite meals include ground fresh beef with rice, 'sauce rouge crevette', and vegetables, alongside pineapple and chocolates. While chewing difficulties limit her diet, she still enjoys oatmeal or weetabix, grilled bread toast with banana for breakfast, and occasionally indulges in a martini. Her longevity, attributed to her unwavering faith, acts of kindness, and strong family bonds, stand as a testament to her resilience and enduring spirit.