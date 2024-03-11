Uganda: Swimmer Ssengonzi Fails to Travel for African Games

11 March 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Grace Lindsay Mbabazi

ACCRA-GHANA | Ugandan swimmer Jesse Ssengonzi Ssubi will miss the 13th All-Africa Games after failing to travel to Ghana from his base in the US.

Ssengonzi is understood to have failed to catch a flight from Chicago in Illinois due to adverse weather conditions.

The swimmer was scheduled to represent Uganda in the men's 100m butterfly event today (March 11).

Team Uganda has so far claimed a silver medal in the 100m butterfly.

The team has also won a gold medal in women's badminton doubles, two silver medals in women's badminton singles and men's weightlifting and another bronze medal in the women's badminton singles.

