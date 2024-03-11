Somalia: Somali, Foreign Forces Raid Al-Shabaab Base, Kill 3 Militants

Mogadishu, Somalia — The SNA forces with the help of the United States military have carried out a joint operation against the Al-Shabaab group in the Lower Shabelle region.

The operation targeted a place where members of Al-Shabaab were gathering, and three of the militants were killed, according to a statement issued by the Somali government.

"A planned operation struck militants who were organizing themselves in the Lower Shabelle region to carry out an attack. Three of them were killed and the plot was destroyed at the site," the statement added.

However, the statement seen by Shabelle Medi Network did not disclose the location of the operation that killed the three members of the Al-Shabaab group.

The Somali government forces, which are receiving support from international friends, have recently increased their operations in the areas where Al-Shabaab militants are located.