South Africa: Ramadaan Kareem!

11 March 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his well wishes to South African Muslims on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadaan.

The month of prayer, fasting, reflection and community work is expected to end on April 9th.

"Ramadaan is a special period of spiritual devotion, physical sacrifice and charitable outreach for Muslims. But it is also an expression of faith that is embraced with tolerance and Ubuntu by all communities of faith.

"In our 30th year of freedom, the advent of Ramadaan gives us an appreciation of the freedom of religion, belief and opinion enshrined in our Constitution and the richness of our nation's diversity," the President said.

He added that the month also "connects the local Muslim community more closely with their brethren around the world at this time" and paid homage to those Muslims going in to month under challenging conditions.

"We remember that for millions of people, Ramadaan is being observed under conditions of conflict, war, displacement and oppression. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the peoples of Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Western Sahara, Mali and others - for whom this holy month is a time of great hardship and suffering.

"May the message of Ramadaan, of peace, tolerance and unity serve as an impetus for us as the international fellowship of nations to do all within our means to protect the most vulnerable, and put an end to conflicts and wars everywhere," President Ramaphosa said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.