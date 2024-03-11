South Africa: Public Sector Pension Funds Amendments Published

11 March 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Treasury has published the proposed amendments to various pieces of legislation governing public sector pension funds.

"The amendments provide the necessary legislative amendments required to effectively implement the two-pot retirement system changes in public sector funds," National Treasury said on Monday.

The proposed amendments relate to the Government Employees Pension Law, 1996 (Proclamation 21 of 1996), Post and Telecommunications-related Matters Act, 1958 (Act 44 of 1958) and Transnet Pension Fund Act, 1990 (Act 62 of 1990).

"The proposed amendments insert certain definitions to provide for the introduction of the savings withdrawal benefit; to provide for the appropriate account of a member's interest in the savings, retirement, and vested components and to provide for deductions that may be made by the funds.

"These amendments seek to align pension laws across all sectors to ensure that pension funds can amend the fund rules and implement the two-pot retirement system on the effective date of 1 September 2024," National Treasury said.

The amendments to the public sector pension laws will be proposed for inclusion in the Pension Funds Amendment Bill [B3--2024], which is currently under consideration of the Standing Committee on Finance.

Parliamentary hearings on the Pension Funds Amendment Bill will be held on 12 March 2024, including these public sector pension laws amendments.

The proposed amendments to the public sector laws may be found on the National Treasury website www.treasury.gov.za.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.