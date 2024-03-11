Tanzania: In Tanzania, WFP Extends Operational Presence to Arusha

Arusha — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has today opened an office in Arusha, North-Western Tanzania, to further support Governments efforts in delivering equitable inclusive economic growth through sustainable development. WFP's interventions in Arusha and surrounding regions are designed to improve agricultural productivity and market access for smallholder farmers. Moreover, WFP will support farming communities in adopting climate smart agriculture practices and sustainable farming systems to maintain their productivity levels while safeguarding the environment and natural resources.

Furthermore, WFP will prioritize disaster risk reduction and anticipatory actions, strengthening the capacity of the Government, national organizations, and communities to anticipate and address crises. A particular emphasis will be placed on empowering youth, women, and people living with disabilities within small-scale farming and pastoralist communities.

"As we inaugurate the WFP Arusha office, we remain committed to enhancing community resilience and advancing sustainable development in Tanzania through a set of interventions in partnership with the Government, local communities, and stakeholders," said Sarah Gordon-Gibson WFP Country Director and Representative.

Since 1963, WFP has been working in Tanzania to build the resilience of vulnerable communities, provide refugees with food and nutrition support, respond to emergencies, and strengthen mechanisms to ensure access to affordable and nutritious food, especially for women and children. The Arusha office is the second to be opened in two years, after WFP inaugurated the Zanzibar office in December 2022.