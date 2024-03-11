Namibia: Copper Theft At Walvis Bay Causes 'Huge Damage'

The police at Walvis Bay are asking the public's help in tracing the culprits of copper theft at the town.

Some 1,2 tonnes of copper wire were stolen from overhead lines at the town on Wednesday.

The wire, valued at N$300 000, were stolen at around 23h50 near the C-14 road outside Walvis Bay.

Erongo police spokesperson warrant officer Tuyenikelao Tashiya says the suspect/s allegedly used a jaw saw to cut nine Erongo Regional Electricity Distributor powerline poles.

"They caused huge damage to the electrical infrastructure and a blackout in parts of Walvis Bay, including limited access to communication means, such as internet and radio station frequencies," he says.

Members of the public with information on the suspects and their whereabouts are requested to urgently contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 081 246 4757, detective chief inspector Elias Orub at 081 260 5984, or thier nearest police station.

Police investigations continue.