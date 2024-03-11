Mauritius: State Visit 2024 - Prime Minister Jugnauth Welcomes SMT Droupadi Murmu

The President of the Republic of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, was welcomed by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his spouse, Mrs Kobita Jugnauth, upon her arrival in Mauritius, this afternoon.

Several eminent personalities including the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Attorney General, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin, as well as the High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Mauritius, Mrs. K. Nandini Singla, also graced the arrival ceremony that was held at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.

It is recalled that the President of the Republic of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, has been invited as the Chief Guest on the occasion of the National Day Celebrations 2024, and will be on a State Visit to Mauritius from 11 to 13 March 2024.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of India will, inter alia, pay a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Mauritius, have a tête-à-tête with the Prime Minister and attend the Flag Raising Ceremony at Champ de Mars.