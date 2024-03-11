Somalia: UN Mision in Somalia Extends Its Warmest Wishes to People for Ramadan

Mogadishu — As the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan starts, the United Nations in Somalia extends its warmest wishes to all Somalis.

"Ramadan is a special time to come together to commune, to pray and to reflect, as well as to demonstrate compassion and empathy for those less fortunate and most vulnerable. The United Nations family in Somalia wishes all Somalis a peaceful Ramadan with family and friends - Ramadan Mubarak, Ramadan Wanaagsan!" said the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, Catriona Laing.

The UN family in Somalia remains committed to supporting the Somali people and government in their quest for a peaceful and prosperous country.