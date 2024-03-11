Angola: President Paul Kagame Already in Luanda

11 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, arrived in Luanda today morning for a working visit lasting a few hours, at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

Upon his arrival in Luanda, the Rwandan statesman was received, at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, among other entities.

No details were given about the visit's program, but it is expected that the two statesmen will address the situation in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Paul Kagame's trip to Luanda comes just under two weeks after that made by his DRC counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, who also met with President João Lourenço.

At the end of that meeting, it was announced that Tshisekedi accepted the principle of a direct meeting with Paul Kagame to discuss the diplomatic crisis between the two neighboring countries and the rebellion in the DRC.

President João Lourenço, who is the African Union (AU) mediator in the conflict between Rwanda and the DRC, recently expressed concern about the insecurity situation in the east of the DRC.

During a high-level meeting on the DRC on the sidelines of the 37th ordinary AU summit, in Addis Ababa, João Lourenço defended the relaunch of the peace process in this Central African country which, in his opinion, has experienced setbacks.

On the occasion, the Head of State held separate meetings with his counterparts from Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and from the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi. MCN/CF/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.