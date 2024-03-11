Angola: President Paul Kagame Already in Luanda

Luanda — The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, arrived in Luanda today morning for a working visit lasting a few hours, at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

Upon his arrival in Luanda, the Rwandan statesman was received, at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, among other entities.

No details were given about the visit's program, but it is expected that the two statesmen will address the situation in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Paul Kagame's trip to Luanda comes just under two weeks after that made by his DRC counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, who also met with President João Lourenço.

At the end of that meeting, it was announced that Tshisekedi accepted the principle of a direct meeting with Paul Kagame to discuss the diplomatic crisis between the two neighboring countries and the rebellion in the DRC.

President João Lourenço, who is the African Union (AU) mediator in the conflict between Rwanda and the DRC, recently expressed concern about the insecurity situation in the east of the DRC.

During a high-level meeting on the DRC on the sidelines of the 37th ordinary AU summit, in Addis Ababa, João Lourenço defended the relaunch of the peace process in this Central African country which, in his opinion, has experienced setbacks.

On the occasion, the Head of State held separate meetings with his counterparts from Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and from the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi. MCN/CF/DOJ