South Africa: ANC's Failed Promise of Renewal - - Same As It Ever Was - Same As It Ever Was

11 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The ANC's inclusion of several people implicated in State Capture on its list of candidates to represent the party in Parliament raises big questions about what positions they will occupy after the elections and severely weakens the ANC's claim to be ethical.

The ANC has confirmed that Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Zizi Kodwa and Cedric Frolick are on the party's list of candidates to go to Parliament after the 29 May elections. All have findings against them from the State Capture era.

At the same time, it appears that some important figures have been left off the list because they face criminal charges (this will only become clear once the national and provincial lists are released by the Electoral Commission).

For the moment, the focal point is those against whom findings of corruption have been made and who are known to have been included on the list, mainly because it is assumed that they will return to Parliament for the ANC after the elections.

However, it is not certain they will go to Parliament.

In 2009, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was included on the party's lists but did not take a seat. Neither did Dina Pule, who was included on the lists in 2014.

But, if they do return to Parliament, a much bigger question is whether they will be appointed to important positions.

Let's look at Gigaba.

The Zondo Commission found that he allegedly received cash payments during visits to the Gupta compound...

