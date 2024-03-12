Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Activists, Artists Attack Socialite Olinda Chapel for Calling Them Weak After Accepting Chivayo's Free Cars

ZANU PF loyalists have come out guns blazing attacking United Kingdom-based socialite Olinda Chapel for labeling all men who received free cars from Wicknell Chivayo "weak".

Olinda accused Chivayo of misappropriating public funds meant for a solar project. She further challenged him to stop buying expensive cars and instead channel the money towards the broken healthcare system.

The confrontation went on and on with supporters from both sides joining in.

Artists like Andy Muridzo, Seh Calaz and Dj Fantan publicly criticized Olinda.

Seh Calaz who begged for a car from Chivayo, publicly declaring his allegiance to Zanu PF claimed that Olinda's act of philanthropy towards musician Greatman was influenced by Chivayo's donations.

"Sisi Olinda, tinokutendai nezvamakaitira mkomana Greatman zvakaonekwa, kusatenda huroyi,moramba muchiitirawo vamwe zvakadaro nepamunokwanisawo.

"It's a good thing you realised Greatman's need for a wheelchair after you got inspiration from Chivayo, do not criticise those who are helping whom they want to help," he said.

DJ Fantan, Andy Muridzo and DJ Fantan avoided lengthy sentences but instead resorted to using inappropriate language to insult Olinda while defending Chivayo.

Mai Welly hitmaker Chief Hwenje who was one of the first Zanu PF supporters to receive a car from Chivayo also weighed in saying Olinda must stop claiming the beneficiaries did not get ownership papers.

"Everyone who got a car was given ownership papers and receives free car service from Chivayo," he said.

Since January, Chivayo has splashed over US$5 million on high-end vehicles for artists instrumental in ensuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa's electoral triumph last year.