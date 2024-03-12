South Africa: Siblings Accused of AKA, Tibz Murders To Appear in Court - South African News Briefs - March 12, 2024

Siblings Accused of AKA, Tibz Murders To Appear in Eswatini Court

Two brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, arrested in connection with the murder of South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, are scheduled to appear at the Manzini Magistrate's Court in the Kingdom of Eswatini, reports SABC News. The siblings were apprehended in Mbabane three weeks ago after a red notice was issued by the South African Police Service. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. During a previous court appearance, the State Prosecutor revealed that the South African counterpart had not yet submitted the official extradition application within the 30-day deadline. The court is now expected to address the formal application for the handover of four cell phones found in possession of the accused.

Police Captain Fatally Shot Outside Home in Eastern Cape Tragedy

A tragic incident unfolded in KwaBhaca, Eastern Cape, as 57-year-old Captain Bulelani Mvundlela, a South African Police Services (SAPS) officer and unit commander at the Mount Frere Commercial Crime Unit, was fatally shot outside his home on Saturday evening, reports IOL. His lifeless body was discovered next to his police vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown. The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed deep condolences, emphasizing the alarming trend of barbaric and cowardly attacks on police officials. The police called for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) and can be reached through Crime Stop at 086 001 0111. This tragic event follows a similar incident in November, where a KwaZulu-Natal officer was fatally shot outside his home by a man seeking water, leaving his wife and son as witnesses.

Tropical Storm Filipo Brings Rain Threat to Limpopo and Mpumalanga

While most of the country battles a heatwave, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Limpopo and Mpumalanga due to the intensification of Tropical Storm Filipo in the Mozambique Channel, reports EWN. The storm has prompted a red alert from Mozambique's National Institute of Meteorology, urging residents to take precautionary measures. The South African Lowveld region is expected to experience significant rainfall, particularly in southern Mozambique. Meanwhile, in Gauteng, citizens are advised to prepare for scorching temperatures, which are anticipated to improve later in the week. Despite the prevailing heatwave, the focus shifts to potential storm impacts in specific regions.

More South African news