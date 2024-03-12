Congo-Kinshasa: Rwandan President Agrees Meeting With DRC Counterpart

11 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, is due to meet with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, on a date and place to be decided, with a view to resolving the crisis between the two countries.

The information was disclosed Monday in Luanda by Angola's Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António at the end of a meeting between Angolan president, João Lourenço, and Paul Kagame, in Luanda.

According to Téte António, João Lourenço was appointed by the African Union as a mediator to deal with the issue of relations between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, including the aspect related to M23.

During the meeting, it was agreed that President Paul Kagame would soon meet with Félix Tshisekedi, on a date to be indicated by the mediator.

The Rwandan side accepts the principle, which had already been agreed with the Congolese side, that the ministerial delegations should work towards this step.

According to the Angolan minister, the outcome of the meeting between the two heads of state helps continue the mediator's efforts to find peace and reconciliation in the region, especially in the east of the DRC.

Paul Kagame's trip to Luanda comes two weeks after the visit paid by the DRC president.

At the end of the first meeting, it was announced that Tshisekedi agreed to meet Paul Kagame to discuss the diplomatic crisis between the two neighboring countries and the rebellion in the DRC.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.