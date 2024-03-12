Congo-Kinshasa: Rwandan President Agrees Meeting With DRC Counterpart

Luanda — The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, is due to meet with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, on a date and place to be decided, with a view to resolving the crisis between the two countries.

The information was disclosed Monday in Luanda by Angola's Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António at the end of a meeting between Angolan president, João Lourenço, and Paul Kagame, in Luanda.

According to Téte António, João Lourenço was appointed by the African Union as a mediator to deal with the issue of relations between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, including the aspect related to M23.

During the meeting, it was agreed that President Paul Kagame would soon meet with Félix Tshisekedi, on a date to be indicated by the mediator.

The Rwandan side accepts the principle, which had already been agreed with the Congolese side, that the ministerial delegations should work towards this step.

According to the Angolan minister, the outcome of the meeting between the two heads of state helps continue the mediator's efforts to find peace and reconciliation in the region, especially in the east of the DRC.

Paul Kagame's trip to Luanda comes two weeks after the visit paid by the DRC president.

At the end of the first meeting, it was announced that Tshisekedi agreed to meet Paul Kagame to discuss the diplomatic crisis between the two neighboring countries and the rebellion in the DRC.