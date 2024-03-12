Kenya Vows to Tackle Foodborne Illness With Hygiene, Standard Push

Nairobi — Kenya has pledged to strengthen its food safety regulations and advance hygiene practices to combat food-related illnesses in the country.

The commitment was announced during the 54th session of the Codex Committee on Food Hygiene (CCFH), being held in Nairobi from March 11 to March 15, 2024.

The event is co-hosted by Kenya and the United States of America government.

Cabinet Secretaries Rebecca Miano (Trade), Susana Nakhumicha (Health), and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) affirmed Kenya's dedication to setting global food safety benchmarks and safeguarding consumer health.

"This is a momentous occasion for Kenya just getting the opportunity to co-host it here with the US. It just demonstrates Kenya's dedication and commitment to enhancing food hygiene and standards," CS Miano who inaugurated the session said.

Miano revealed that through collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Trade, Agriculture, and Health, alongside the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KENBS), they will establish high-quality standards for ensuring food security and hygiene.

"Trade in agriculture is a lifeline for Kenya and with all the markets we are getting from the European Union and also from the United Arab Emirates and other markets out there, standards are a big deal for Kenya," she said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha stressed the importance of the food hygiene session, stating that it coincides with Kenya's transition from curative to preventive healthcare.

She highlighted hygiene and sanitation as foundational elements of primary healthcare, underscoring their significance in promoting public health and well-being.

"Safety forms the basis of good nutrition because we have several diseases that occur as a result of contamination of food by pathogens and bacteria," she said.

In light of Kenya's encounters with outbreaks like cholera, CS Nakhumicha emphasized the country's commitment to investing in community education on safe food handling and storage practices.

She underscored that the measures are vital steps in preventing foodborne illnesses.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Linturi reiterated his ministry's dedication to overseeing Kenya's food production, ensuring it adheres to international standards and hygiene protocols.

"In promoting intracontinental trade and recognizing food as a fundamental necessity for human sustenance, particularly given Kenya's pivotal role in the region, it's imperative to ensure that our food production meets standards. This meeting is crucial as it will establish global standards ensuring food safety worldwide," he said.

Esther Ngari, Managing Director of KEBS, reassured participants of Kenya's commitment to food safety standards through rigorous market surveillance, ensuring high compliance levels across all food products sold in the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 600 million cases of foodborne diseases occur annually worldwide, impacting roughly 1 in 10 individuals.

These diseases lead to a staggering 420,000 deaths each year on a global scale.

Among the most vulnerable demographics are children under the age of 5, who disproportionately bear the burden with 125,000 deaths annually within this age group alone.

Diarrheal diseases according to WHO, emerge as a significant contributor to the statistics, especially prevalent in regions such as Africa.