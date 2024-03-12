Somalia: Shock As a 80-Year-Old Father Kills His Son in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — A shocking murder took place last night in the Karaan district of Mogadishu after an 80-year-old father killed his son with his own hands.

The 80-year-old father who killed his son came after he and his son fought, and it was said that the old man shot his son dead.

The father who killed his son was shortened to Qadr, while his son was named Mohamud Qadr. It was said that there was a dispute between the old man and his son for a long time. shot his son, according to local media, neighbors of the family.

This horrible murder happened after the evening prayer at a time when most people were breaking their fast on the first day of Ramadan, and this incident shocked the relatives of the Qadr family and the people living in the district of Karaan, who were talking about this incident in the morning.

The father who killed his son escaped from the scene, and now the security forces are searching for the people of Mogadishu to help the police in arresting the father who killed his son.

This incident coincides with the fact that last month in Mogadishu there were similar incidents between people from the same family.