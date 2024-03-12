Somalia: Somali Govt Forces Vacate Grounds Recovered From Al-Shabaab

Ba'adweyn — The Somali government forces vacated three military bases in the central region of Mudug, a shocking move that may jeopardize years of security gains.

Somali military officials in the province who declined to be named said the National Army (SNA) soldiers have deserted Amara [Camaara], Ba'adweyn [Bacaadweyn] and Aad [Caad].

The withdrawal is stoking fear among the residents that the al-Qaida allied militant group, Al-Shabaab may take over the abandoned bases and will target who supported the SNA.

Security experts have warned that the move to abandon military bases may expose the Horn of Africa nation to Al-Shabaab threats.

Since the president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh declared a total war in 2022, SNA and local clan militia fighters recovered dozens of areas in Galmudug and HirShabelle from Al-Shabaab.

Last year, Somali government troops pulled out of the towns of Mesagaway, Run-nirgood, Eldher, El Bur, and some others after Al-Shabaab overrun bases in Osweyne village in the Galgadud region, killing dozens of soldiers, including commanders.