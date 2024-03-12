Somalia: Somali Govt Forces Vacate Grounds Recovered From Al-Shabaab

12 March 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ba'adweyn — The Somali government forces vacated three military bases in the central region of Mudug, a shocking move that may jeopardize years of security gains.

Somali military officials in the province who declined to be named said the National Army (SNA) soldiers have deserted Amara [Camaara], Ba'adweyn [Bacaadweyn] and Aad [Caad].

The withdrawal is stoking fear among the residents that the al-Qaida allied militant group, Al-Shabaab may take over the abandoned bases and will target who supported the SNA.

Security experts have warned that the move to abandon military bases may expose the Horn of Africa nation to Al-Shabaab threats.

Since the president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh declared a total war in 2022, SNA and local clan militia fighters recovered dozens of areas in Galmudug and HirShabelle from Al-Shabaab.

Last year, Somali government troops pulled out of the towns of Mesagaway, Run-nirgood, Eldher, El Bur, and some others after Al-Shabaab overrun bases in Osweyne village in the Galgadud region, killing dozens of soldiers, including commanders.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.