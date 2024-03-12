Tanzania: Nine Figures Involved in President Samia's Latest Mini Reshuffle

TANZANIA: President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made other minor changes in her government which have seen Anamringi Macha becoming the new Shinyanga Regional Commissioner.

Prior to these changes, Macha was serving as the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s deputy secretary general (Mainland).

A press statement issued by the director of presidential communications, Ms. Zuhura Yunus, early Tuesday, states that Macha takes over from Christina Mndeme, who has been named the new deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment).

The President also appointed Japahari Kubecha as the district commissioner for Lushoto and Mussa Kilakala to lead Pangani in the capacity of DC.

President Samia further appointed Robert Masunya as the new District Executive Director (DED) for Iringa District Council, Mwashabani Mrope as the DED for Korogwe Town Council, while Jacob Nkwera is heading to Bukoba Municipal Council as DED.

On the other side, the Head of State appointed Sangai Mambai and Raymond Mweli as District Administration Secretary (DAS) for Busenga and Kaliua, respectively.

Transferred DEDs:

1. Fredrick Dagamiko, from Songea Municipal Council to Tanga City Council

2. Bashir Muhoja, from Iringa Council to Songea Municipal Council

3. Tito Mganwa, from Korogwe Town Council to Chamwino

The statement added that all the appointees will be sworn-in early on Wednesday at the State House in Dar es Salaam.