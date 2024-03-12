South Africa: Over 27.79 Million Voters Eligible to Cast Their Votes in 2024 Elections

The Independent Electoral Commission says over 27.79 million voters - the highest since the dawn of democracy in South Africa, are eligible to cast their votes in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

According to the Commission, the voters' roll will be certified by the Chief Electoral Officer today.

Briefing media in Pretoria on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the voters' roll will be published by making it available at the Commission's head office, each of the nine provincial offices of the Commission and at each municipal office of the Commission.

"The certification follows the finalisation of objections by the Commission on the provisional voters' roll that was published for inspection on 26 February 2024. Certification signals confirmation of those citizens who are eligible to vote in the elections," he said.

Mamabolo said the electronic copies of the voters' roll, which contain the redacted identity numbers of voters, in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will be provided to all political parties and independent candidates who have qualified to contest the elections.

"Since the voters' roll was compiled for the first time ahead of the 1999 National and Provincial Elections, it has shown steady growth of over 35% and contains the highest number of registered voters, recording an increase of 9.6 million voters since the 1999 general elections.

"The provincial breakdown of the registered voters indicate that Gauteng remains the biggest voting block, followed by the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, respectively.

"The highlight of the certified roll is the increase in the rate of representation by persons in the age cohort 18 - 39 years. This age band accounts for 42% (or 11. 7 million) voters on the voters' roll," he said.

Mamabolo said of the 27.79 million voters, 15 million are female, representing over 55%.

"The introduction of the online self-service voter registration modality has contributed to the increased rate of registration by younger voters in the country, as well as by citizens who are resident outside of the Republic," he said.

Mamabolo said compliance verification of the candidate nomination submissions is under way.

"In terms of the law, a party submission must contain a list of candidates accompanied by payment of the applicable deposit for it to be compliant. In respect of unrepresented parties, the submission must in addition, be accompanied by proof that the requisite number of signatures have been uploaded on the nomination portal," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Mamabolo, the requirements for independent candidates are that a prescribed nomination form must be submitted by the cut-off time, accompanied by the prescribed form confirming that the candidate has submitted the requisite number of signatures and payment of the relevant deposit.

"Failure by a party or independent candidate to comply with any of these foundation nomination requirements cannot be remedied and will result in the disqualification of the party or independent candidate," he said.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced 29 May for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The President Ramaphosa has, in line with section 17(2) of the Electoral act 73 of 1998, consulted with the Electoral Commission on the election date.

READ | Cabinet welcomes 29 May as date for General Elections

The announcement of the Election Date comes after the successful voter registration campaign, which included two general registration weekends, an overseas voter registration drive, campus activations and registration within Correctional Services centres.

READ | IEC campaign to help youth participate in democracy

The 2024 Elections coincide with South Africa's celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy.

President Ramaphosa has called on all eligible voters to fully participate in this important and historic milestone of the democratic calendar.