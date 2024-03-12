Zimbabwe: African Games - Swimmer Denilson Cyprianos Scoops Zim's First Gold Medal

12 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Swimmer Denilson Cyprianos on Sunday night won Men's 200m Backstroke at the ongoing African Games in Acrra, Ghana registering Zimbabwe's first gold medal.

Cyprianos finished the 200 m Backstroke in 2.01.96 becoming the first Zimbabwean male to win this category in the African Games' history.

He was followed by Algeria's Abdellah Ardjoune who finished in 2:02.22 to clinch silver , with South Africa's Helgaard Muller in third position with 2:03:99.

Commenting on his triumph, Cyprianos said,"A very special moment for me,iam so glad that I have started the competition with a good rate, I have won one of my three individual race.

"I'm happy to be doing this for team Zimbabwe, it's been a long time , a lot of hard work has gone in for this medal."

https://s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/newzimlive/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/11080748/WhatsApp-Video-2024-03-11-at-10.02.31.mp4

Zimbabwe swimming team is putting a fine display at the games with five of them booking places in the finals of different races that is Paige Van Der Weisthuizen in 200 m freestyle, Vhenekai Dhemba 100m Breaststroke, Donata Katai 50m Butterfly and Liam Davis in Breastroke.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.