Angola: Justice Ministry Fires More Than 50 Officials for Misconduct

Lubango — More than 50 officials of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights in the country were fired since 2023 due to misconduct and other issues regarding the provision of services, informed Monday in the Province of Huíla, the sector's incumbent minister, Marcy Lopes.

The minister added on the list were those public servants who lied to customers about the existence of the Single State Payment Reference (RUPE) in order to receive payments in cash, thus depleting the state's coffers.

He said that dozens of workers are included in this process and that the ministry will continue to dismiss from the civil service those who do not fit in, since the civil service is considered a place of honour that should not benefit one section of the population, which is why zero tolerance of corruption has been decreed within the ministry.

Marcy Lopes expressed his concern about improving the quality of the service provided to citizens, in order to respect and dignify them by resolving their problems as quickly as possible.

"We have seen complaints from citizens about the service in some justice services, so we have been making improvements to the quality of service, with a zero tolerance mechanism for anyone who does not provide good service to the public or who charges a different rate to that stipulated", he said.

For a long time, he emphasised, the idea was created that in the civil service you can not resign, so we are disciplining people so that they provide a quality public service.

Marcy Lopes promised to put an end, in the short term, to the long queues at the institution's offices and to guarantee faster and more efficient service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister, who is on a three-day workingvisit to Huíla Province, visited the Justice and Human Rights facilities, the Provincial Identification Service Office, the Civil Registry Office, the Notary's Office, the Tundavala identification post, the Lubango Company One-Stop Shop and the Integrated Citizen Service.

On Tuesday, he will visit the Civil Registry and Notary's Office, the Municipal Civil and Criminal Identification Office in the municipality of Chibia, as well as the future premises for the registration shops.

Marcy Lopes will also visit the space destined for the registration shops in the Mapunda neighbourhood, in the municipality of Lubango, and the following day an assembly of ministry officials is planned.

EM/MS/MRA/jmc