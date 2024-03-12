East Africa: At Least 3 Dead in Lake Victoria Boat Accident

12 March 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

At least three people have been confirmed dead as as many missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized on Lake Victoria in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, sources say.

Stephen Mulaje, a witness, told Nile Post the incident that happened at around 4am.

Preliminary information indicate the boat was carrying 16 people.

At least 10 people have been rescued, three bodies recovered. A search for three missing persons was still going on by the time of publishing this story.

"We suspect the incident could have resulted from the engine failure due to bad weather on the lake," Mulaje added.

The boat was on its way to Nakiwogo landing site from Bussi Island in Wakiso District.

This is a developing story...

