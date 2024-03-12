Uganda: Relief As Govt Makes U-Turn On Meat Ban in Kampala

The government has reversed the ban on sale of meat and movement of livestock within Kampala city following last month's foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

In February, a case of FMD was detected in a grazing unit in Rubaga division, Kampala.

To prevent further spread within Kampala and Metropolitan areas, the Ministry of Agriculture had ordered stringent measures including ban on movement of animals and by-products within the city.

However, in a letter to the Minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda, the State minister for agriculture, Lt Col Bright Rwamirama has clarified that the restrictions will not be implemented and that Kampala is not under total quarantine.

The minister noted that the decision was reached upon realisation by the technical team that the sick herd in Rubaga had been succesfully treated.

"The technical team has since established that the disease is localised, the sick herd has been treated and put under strict surveillance," Rwamirama's letter reads in part.

Rwamirama further noted that as per the guidelines for safe trade in animal and animal products issued on February 2, abattoirs and livestock markets operating in non-affected areas, shall continue operating to receive non-affected animals, as long as they do not come from or through affected areas.

The news comes as a relief to livestock farmers and traders who feared the previous implemented restrictions would hurt their businesses.