South Sudan: Kenya Denies Role in Abduction of South Sudan Activist Mabior

Nairobi — The Kenyan government on Tuesday refuted any involvement in the disappearance of South Sudan activist Moris Mabior, who vanished in the country in 2023.

In legal documents submitted to the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, Kenya stated that Mabior "has never been a person of interest or under investigation by authorities."

Chief Inspector and Officer Commanding the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit in Nairobi Vitali Kibet, disclosed Kenya's stance on the issue through an affidavit filed with the court.

"Records at the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit show that the subject has never been arrested or investigated by the police," Kibet said.

Mabior, a vocal critic of the South Sudan government, reportedly disappeared after "armed individuals dressed in police attire" abducted him from his residence along Kangundo Road in Nairobi on February 4, 2023.

His family claimed that a Kenyan officer from the unit named Ruto orchestrated the abduction.

However, Inspector Kibet refuted the accusation, stating that no officer by that name was affiliated with the unit.

The Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) has filed a lawsuit against both Kenya and Sudan, accusing them of the purported arrest and detention of Mabior.

The Attorney Generals of Sudan and Kenya are named as the first and second respondents in the case, respectively.

