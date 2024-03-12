Zimbabwe: 'Silage Farming Will Save National Herd'

Peter Matika — The Agricultural Rural Development Authority (Arda) Antelope Estate in Maphisa, Matobo district in Matabeleland South has ventured into organic farming, fodder production and silage making as part of efforts to complement Government efforts to save livestock in the wake of the El Nino-induced drought.

The El Niño weather phenomenon is being experienced across Southern Africa and is characterised by high temperatures and prolonged dry spells.

The livestock sector contributes significantly to the inclusive growth and development of the national economy.

Government is accelerating plans to build the national herd to six million by 2025 in line with the country's agricultural growth recovery plan to meet national demand for meat and dairy products, and then to resume exports.

This requires not just breeding more cattle, but also ensuring that none are killed by disease.

The national herd stands at 5,5 million and various measures have been put in place to improve the quality of livestock including artificial insemination which involves cross-breeding with semen from selected quality bulls, and vaccination programmes.

Under the livestock recovery and growth plan, Government is concerned with the level of performance of the livestock sector, hence it promulgated the blueprint to address all areas that are limiting growth.

Mr Dean Leroux, a farmer who runs the project at Arda, has procured an industrial mixing and packaging machine from Türkiye.

A silage packing machine is a specialised piece of equipment used in agriculture to efficiently pack and store silage.

Silage is a fermented feed made from green forage crops, often stored in airtight conditions to undergo anaerobic fermentation, preserving the feed for later use as livestock fodder.

Speaking during a crop and livestock assessment tour by the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira on Wednesday last week, Mr Leroux urged cattle farmers to adopt the model to save livestock.

He said a dedicated amount of feed and fodder is needed for cattle to survive and to produce milk.

"Providing the right quantity of feed is a matter of concern for every cattle owner. Zimbabwe is feeling the effects of El Nino and could face an acute shortage of feed and fodder," said Mr Leroux.

"The silage packing machine can process 10 tonnes an hour and the silage will be packaged in air-tight 50kg bags that will be selling at US$6 a bag."

Mr Leroux said the project is set to be launched during the first week of May.

The Arda Estate has this year put 200 hectares of maize under irrigation to due low water levels.

Mr Leroux also urged farmers to adopt new farming methods that will ensure food security for both people and livestock.

"We have a zero-tillage strategy. We don't do any cultivation after harvesting, and we come in straight with the seeds and plant," he said.

"We leave the soil in place and on top of it is the wheat straw which is a moss that preserves the water and moisture in the ground. It also helps with heat and helps prevent evaporation."

Mr Leroux said the method should be adopted by farmers in the region, which is largely characterised by low rainfall.

The Arda Antelope Estate boasts a thriving horticulture project at the farm.

"Through our partnership with Arda, we have planted wheat and we also have a thriving horticultural project where we have cabbages and potatoes and this has created job opportunities in the district," said Mr Leroux.

Deputy Minister Marapira commended Mr Leroux's efforts.

He said despite a drop in harvest expectations the irrigation scheme at its peak produces 7 000 tonnes of maize on 700 hectares.

He said another cause of a drop in the harvest is siltation, which is being caused by illegal miners mining along rivers.

"If we cannot control such activities as well as illegal settlements our food reserves and security will be affected. Zimbabwe will then be a permanent importer of grains yet we can farm our own. Our enemy today is siltation, we have to stop anything which has to do with siltation," said Deputy Minister Marapira.

"The President will continue to distribute maize, and we have no time. We need to prioritise such farms, and already we have instructed the farmer to increase his irrigation hectarage from 200 to 700 for maize and 700 to 1 200 for wheat. This has been approved by the Cabinet."

The revival of the agriculture sector as the backbone of the country's economy is at the heart of the Second Republic.

Government has always emphasised the need to support local farmers with agricultural inputs under the President Inputs programme and Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme to enhance food security.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) play a key role in this matrix as they add impetus to fast-tracking the attainment of set economic targets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of the flagship projects is the partnership between Arda and Trek Petroleum at Antelope Estate and Ingwizi Estate.

Since February 2015 when Arda entered into partnership with Trek Petroleum, Antelope and Ingwizi Estates, which were on the verge of collapse, they have registered improved output, creating more job opportunities for local communities.

Following the delayed start to the 2023-24 summer cropping season and prolonged dry spells -- a nationwide crop, livestock and fisheries assessment to gauge the nation's food security situation has been underway.

The programme is being implemented by agricultural extension officers who are presently undertaking data collection on crop health, livestock conditions and fishpond productivity at randomly selected farms throughout the country's 1 600 wards.

The data will then be digitally transmitted to provincial offices before being relayed to the head office.

The crop assessment exercise will provide early information on the season's progress in terms of agriculture and food security targets.

Preliminary indications from the ongoing exercise are, however, showing a fair to good-quality crop in most parts of the country.