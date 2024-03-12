Zimbabwe: Zim Swimmers On the Cusp

ACCRA, Ghana — TEAM Zimbabwe were yesterday left sensing glory after the country's swimmers led by United States-based Denilson Cyprianos, qualified for the finals, which were scheduled for later last night.

The Borteyman Aquatic Centre in Accra, became the centre of attention and source of hope for the country's contingent, as Cyprianos, one of Team Zimbabwe's two flag-bearers with cricket's Marry-Anne Musonda, won his 200metre backstroke heat in a time of 2.05.50s.

It was the best time across all heats, which edged South African Muller Helgaaard into second position with 2.05.58 and Algeria's Abdellah Ardjoune (2.06.10).

Swimming captain Paige Van der Westhuizen, Donata Katai, Liam Davis, Vhenekai Dhemba and the country's mixed medley 4x100m relay team, also secured their places in the finals.

The relay team had the second-best time overall of 4.07.92 behind South Africa's 3.59.55 and ahead of Algeria with 4.10.10.

Van der Westhuizen, who raced in Heat One of the 200m freestyle went into the finals with the second-best time after clocking 2.08.76 behind South African Hannah Mouton's 2.06.83.

Decorated Olympian and Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry, still holds the African record in the 200m freestyle, having set the bar on June 7, 2008 with a time of 1.57.04.

Paige and her opponents looked to be still a long shot from eclipsing Coventry's long-standing record if the times they recorded in yesterday's heats were anything to go by.

Katai took part in the Women's 50m freestyle and qualified with the eighth best time of 28.44.

The top seed in that event was Egyptian Farida Osman with 26.42.

South Africa's Ann De Lange (27.20), Zambian Mila Phiri (27.62) and Oumy Diop of Senegal in 27.65 also looked poised to give Katai a tough time in their event.

Liam Davis, competing in the men's 100m breaststroke registered 1.05.43 and came eighth overall.

He was also set to have his work cut out in a tough field in which Petrus Truter of South Africa led the way in the heats with 1.02.99 ahead of Algerian Jaouad Syoud (103.01), Namibia's Ronan Wanternaar (1.03.08) and Egyptian Youssef Elkamash on 1.03.45.

For Dhemba, she was hoping to better her times against a strong line-up that had the South African duo of Simone Mill and Cecile Georgia setting the pace with 1.09.41 and 1.11.27 while Algerian Rania Nefsi was within touching distance with 1.12.56.

Disappointment for cyclist Shumba

There was no such joy as recorded by the swimmers for cyclist Rodrick Shumba who was left a hugely disappointed man as he could not complete his race in the Men's Elite category due to injury.

Shumba was one of four cyclists involved in a crash on the fourth lap of his race which ended his day prematurely.

His coach Elton Muchemwa expressed satisfaction with the way the rider had got his bid for a medal off before the crash scuppered his chances in which cyclists from Mauritius, South Africa and Eritrea took first, second and third places.

"Rodrick Shumba could not finish his race. He crashed in the fourth lap of the circuit whilst in the peloton group chasing a breakaway group of seven riders who were 0:48 seconds ahead of him," Muchemwa said.

Shumba, racing in Ghana for the second time, had been hopeful of making mark in yesterday's race and Muchemwa indicated that they are now hopeful that the cyclist will recover in time for the shorter events later in the week.

"During the discussion on team tactics, we asked them to stay in the peloton and he managed to do that, starting in a flying lap of 13 minutes and that's 12 km done in 13 minutes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At the beginning of the fourth lap, crash of concern was caused on the turn and took out about four athletes, Rodrick, being one of them.

"We are a bit concerned with his injury, looks like it might be a dislocated collar bone but we know he will recover and we wish Rodrick the best in the next two days or so".

Muchemwa also confirmed that medal hopeful Skye Davidson just missed out on third place following a photo finish in the Women's race on Saturday, which needed the judges to also do a video review to determine who came third.

Women's Elite Cycling results:

1) PREEN HAYLEY (SOUTH AFRICA) 2:41:53

2) HALBWACHS AURELIE (MAURITIUS) 2:42:16

3) UKPESERAYE ESE LOVINA (NIGERIA) 2:42:18

4) DAVIDSON SKYE (ZIMBABWE) 2:42:18

5) HOUILI NESRINE (ALGERIA) 2:42:18