Zimbabwe: Liquid C2 in Landmark Cloud Deal

LIQUID C2, a subsidiary of Pan-African technology group, Cassava Technologies, has partnered with two global giants, Google Cloud and Anthropic, to deliver advanced cloud, cyber security solutions and generative artificial intelligence capabilities to African businesses.

Google Cloud is a global technology leader that, among others, provides AI, infrastructure, data, security and collaboration tools, while Anthropic is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing AI companies.

In a statement, Liquid C2 said building on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in November last year for collaboration with Google Cloud in Africa, the company is set to improve cyber security and cloud offerings across the continent, while introducing them to Google Cloud's latest AI, data, collaboration and security solutions.

Customers can expect heightened security measures, access to advanced cloud technologies, and a commitment to securing their digital assets.

"Liquid C2 is set to be one of Google Cloud's largest managed security service providers in Africa, combining Google Cloud's leading security solutions with Liquid C2's expertise and vision in offering comprehensive security consulting.

"In addition, the collaboration enables Liquid C2 to bring the capabilities of both Google Cloud and Anthropic's AI models to its customers via Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform1, helping businesses develop and deploy solutions quickly within their cloud environments," said Liquid C2.

As a strategic partner of Google Cloud's innovative solutions in Africa, Liquid C2 will also deliver Google Workspace to customers across the continent.

On another note Liquid C2 is working directly with Anthropic to develop AI solutions for large enterprises that want to use it to improve productivity and revenue growth.

"Anthropic has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, and Claude - Anthropic's family of foundational AI models that excel at thoughtful dialogue, content creation, complex reasoning, creativity, and coding - is available in Google Cloud's Vertex AI," it said.

"Liquid C2's partnership with Anthropic signifies a shared commitment to empowering businesses in Africa with state-of-the-art AI solutions.

"By integrating AI models and services across various industries, Liquid C2 and Anthropic aim to accelerate growth for clients, further positioning Africa as a global player in the digital landscape.

"The collaboration presents opportunities to apply gen AI to African businesses irrespective of the industry or organisation size."