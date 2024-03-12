Zimbabwe: Parents Grateful for Presidential Scholarships

Precious Manomano — Parents are grateful for the Presidential scholarships that are helping learners from underprivileged families proceed with education at institutions of higher learning in various countries.

Speaking at a meeting between parents of Zimbabwean students enrolled at the Vignan University in India and the university's officials in Harare yesterday, the parents expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his commitment to ensure no one is left behind in terms of education. The students have been in India for six months now.

Mrs Constance Dube of Gokwe, whose child Conlious is studying mechanical engineering at Vignan, said she could not afford university education. She praised President Mnangagwa for stepping in to ensure her child was enrolled at Vignan.

"We could not afford to send Conlious to university, but now I am thankful to President Mnangagwa for this opportunity," she said.

"I wasn't able to pay for all those expenses that were needed for university. We want to take this opportunity to thank the President for the financial assistance he is providing. We are very happy and deeply appreciative of his support, which will help our children to reach their full potential."

Speaking of his son, Mr Armwell Shumba of Zvishavane said: "I am grateful for Arniel's support."

Mr Phineus Benes of Guruve, whose younger brother Tichaona Katsambarare is studying civil engineering at Vignan, said the initiative reflected Government's commitment to providing education to everyone, especially the vulnerable groups.

"This is great. Not all parents can afford to send their children to universities. We appreciate our President's efforts," he said.

"This is wonderful and we appeal to the Government to continue doing this good work and accommodate the more disadvantaged children."

Chargé d'Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Harare Mr Nadeem Khan said they were training students from Zimbabwe to become employers and entrepreneurs so they could create own jobs.

"More technical courses are trained in India, so we expect these students to create employment opportunities after finishing their courses," he said.

"We are going to ensure that after every six months, parents should have these platforms where they meet with their students so that they know about the welfare of their children."

The parents and guardians had the occasion to see their children on recorded videos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Office of the President and Cabinet Deputy Chief Secretary of Finance, Administration and Human Resources Mr Zvinechimwe Churu said the Government was sending students to India to strengthen and consolidate the partnerships that the Second Republic opened through its engagement and re-engagement drive.

"This drive should provide an opportunity for our students to gear up in technological development and implementation," said Mr Churu.

"The students at Vignan University and any other university have an ambassadorial role to the department and the country at large.

"The Government of Zimbabwe is assisting students to go out to tap into advanced industrial hubs established within the universities and expose our students to industrialists who take part in teaching these students what they will experience in real industry settings."

Sending students to study in India continues to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between India and Zimbabwe, and Mr Churu said students should be catalysts for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic progress in their different fields when they return home.