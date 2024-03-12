Zimbabwe: Mashaya Appointed Jury

Reigning Kobudo World Champion and multi-award-winning martial arts champion Master Wilfred Mashaya, has been selected as the first Zimbabwean to serve on the jury for this year's prestigious WNA Golden Combo Tournament.

Mashaya made history by being selected as the first judge from Zimbabwe.

He was chosen for his exceptional skills in using the Nunchaku, also known as Chuckle Sticks and is the third judge from Africa to be selected, following the previous selection of two judges from Tanzania and Cameroon.

The World Nunchaku Association (WNA) was founded by Milco Lambrecht in 1996 in the Netherlands, and the tournaments are held under the expert guidance of Master Otto Koedooder.

The WNA Golden Combo Tournament is a highly anticipated online nunchaku freestyle competition. It attracts participants worldwide, who exhibit their skills and techniques within 25-35 seconds.

Shidoshi Mashaya, who has been inducted into numerous martial arts Hall of Fames worldwide and has an impressive collection of international titles, will add a distinctive African perspective to the panel of esteemed judges. His outstanding accomplishments continue to put Zimbabwe on the global stage and motivate young athletes.

Master Koedooder wrote to Mashaya to explain his appointment to the jury. In the letter, Master Koedooder highlights Mashaya's reputation and outstanding nunchaku skills as crucial factors in his selection.

Mashaya is grateful for being given the opportunity to serve on the jury.

"It is an honour to be selected as a member of the panel of judges for the World Nunchaku Association tournament." Master Mashaya stated, "It shows that my contributions to martial arts are being recognised internationally and I am grateful to show that our country has got potential people in Sports," said Mashaya.