Zimbabwe: Ultimate Humiliation! . . . Eagles Bundled Out for 16

Defending champions Eagles suffered humiliation in the final of the Domestic T20 cricket tournament as they were bundled out for 16 runs in a 213-run defeat against touring English County side, Durham under floodlights at Harare Sports Club on Saturday evening.

Five Eagles batsmen fell for ducks while the other six failed to reach double figures on a shambolic night for captain Chamu Chibhabha and his team.

It was always going to be a tough evening once Durham piled 229/6 off their allotted 20 overs with the Eagles bowlers giving away 23 runs in extras.

Durham, who made 62 for the first wicket, had just one half century but managed to get useful knocks for the highest total of the tournament.

Bastiaan De Leede, at number three, had the highest contribution of 58 off 29 balls while opener and wicketkeeper, Oliver Robinson made 49 off 20 balls while Haydon Mustard was unbeaten on 46 off 22 balls at number six.

Tanaka Chivanga was the pick of the Eagles bowlers with two wickets for 35 off four overs while Marshall Takodza claimed two wickets for 42 in four overs.

In reply, Eagles needed to score 11.45 runs an over but no one was prepared for the embarrassment that followed in just 8.1 overs.

There were ducks for openers Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Craig Ervine together with Tadiwanashe Marumani, Nicholas Welch and Hamza Sajjad while Mathew Welch and Marshall Takodza added one run each.

Chibhabha and unbeaten Tapiwa Mufudza were the innings topscorers with four runs each.

There were two wickets each for Callum Parkinson, Paul Coughlin and Luke Robinson as Durham used seven bowlers in 8.1 overs.

The final marked the end of Durham's tour of Zimbabwe ahead of the English County season, which starts in April.

Meanwhile, Rhinos secured third place after beating the Mountaineers by seven wickets chasing 162 with a top score of 50 not out by number three Ben Curran.

The Tuskers registered their first win of the tournament as they beat Southern Rocks by 59 runs defending 177 to secure fifth place.

It had been a disastrous start for the Tuskers as they were reduced to 16/4 after two overs but captain Clive Madande came in at number six and smashed 99 runs off 61 balls to help Tuskers post a competitive 177/6 with Milton Shumba making 56 off 46 balls.

Southern Rocks made 118/9 in 19.2 overs with Ainsley Ndlovu claiming four wickets for 15 from four overs while Mgcini Dube took three for 24 off his four overs.