Kenya: EACC Obtains Freeze Order for 106 Properties in Probe On Thika Land Registrar

Nairobi — The High Court has granted a request by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze the assets of former Thika Land Registrar Felix Mecha Nyakundi under a graft probe.

The EACC had sought the order to freeze 17 high-end vehicles and 106 prime properties which it believes are the proceeds of crime.

In addition, the court allowed the EACC to retain the sum of Sh4,260,000 in cash seized from the suspect during a search carried out by its officials at his homes and offices.

"The orders will be in force for six months pending finalization of ongoing investigations into suspected unexplained wealth, abuse of office and embezzlement of public funds, against the Thika Lands Official, who previously served in Baringo County," EACC said on Tuesday.

The EACC had moved to court to reclaim the illegally acquired wealth.

The commission claimed that the defendant had amassed wealth that was out of proportion to his known legal sources of income.

The EACC is investigating allegations of misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, and unexplained riches, according to court documents.

The anti-graft agency argued that it was necessary to protect the assets by forbidding their transfer or sale until the investigation was completed.

The EACC has been intensifying its efforts to curb corruption, including a crackdown on fake academic credentials in public service.

