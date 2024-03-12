South Africa: Johannesburg Residents Face Health Risks as Water Shortages Continue

As the water shortage in certain parts of Johannesburg worsens, frustrated residents are increasingly exposed to health risks.

The Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg has raised concerns about the water crisis affecting South Africa's heavily populated economic hub, warning that the city could soon face water scarcity-related pandemics. Nicole van Dyk, the Democratic Alliance's ward councillor, said that residents of Ward 99, which includes over 20 suburbs like Randburg and surrounding areas, have been without water for the past nine days. Van Dyk also pointed out that bathing with water from tanks poses health risks.

The city and its residents have previously appealed to the province and Rand Water for assistance.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is set for crisis talks with ward councillors amid a 10-day water outage affecting numerous residents. More than 20 suburbs have been without water for over a week, prompting Gwamanda to meet with councillors to discuss the recovery of the system and mitigation measures. Johannesburg Water reported that some reservoirs had recovered, but many areas remained affected, attributed to increased demand due to high temperatures. Residents in Blairgowrie, enduring water scarcity since a lightning strike on March 3, plan to protest, demanding a clear plan from the mayor, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of communication and urgency in addressing the crisis.

Johannesburg's water problems also stem from a recent power outage at the Eikenhof Pumping Station, which has severely impacted its ability to deliver water to many areas. According to SABC News, residents of several Johannesburg areas, including Soweto, Randburg, and high-lying suburbs, have been without water for days due to the power outage at the Eikenhof Pumping Station. The outage, coupled with the scorching heatwave in Gauteng province, has left many without water for an extended period.

The city faces chronic water challenges due to aging infrastructure that leaks precious resources, diminishing water sources caused by drought and climate change, a growing population straining supplies, and potentially inefficient water management practices. These factors have combined to create a situation where Johannesburg residents struggle to access this essential resource.