Zimbabwe: Mapeza Appointed Warriors Interim Head Coach

FC Platinum's mentor, Norman Mapeza, is set to lead the Warriors in the Four-Nations tournament scheduled to take place in Malawi from March 18 to 26.

The tournament will see Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, and the host nation, Malawi, locking horns.

The event, strategically positioned within the FIFA calendar, aims to aid participating nations in gearing up for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Given the absence of a permanent coach, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee opted to entrust Norman Mapeza with the responsibility, citing his prior experience in the role.

Mapeza, who has previously served in this capacity, will be joined by Takesure Chiragwi, the reigning Castle Lager Coach of the Year and current Ngezi Platinum coach, in assisting him.

In an official statement, ZIFA expressed their satisfaction with the appointment of the former Warriors midfielder.

"ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men's Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi. The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe."

"Norman Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles. He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men's senior national team. Norman Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi."