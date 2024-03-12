Sudan: Strikes Shutdown Sudan Ports

Port Sudan / Suakin — Sea Ports Corporation (SPC) workers have reported a successful strike in Port Sudan, Red Sea state, with participation exceeding 90 per cent, protesting government decisions.

Osman Taher, a prominent labour leader in the ports and member of the Anti-Privatisation Committee, told Radio Dabanga that the strike encompassed all seaports, including southern and northern ports, along with Suakin, excluding maritime operations for rescue, aid, and relief.

Taher outlined the strike's strategy, explaining it would persist for 24 hours before a temporary halt for three days, to resume if demands remained unmet.

Key demands include revoking a Council of Ministers' decision subordinating administrative functions to federal ministries and forming a committee for SPC legislation.

The Council's decisions are criticised for contravening the SPC's legal framework, sparking protests among workers who organised vigils and meetings in Port Sudan and Suakin over three weeks.

Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim defended governmental interference, citing legal rights granted by amendments to finance laws.

Efforts to address grievances include a workers' memorandum to the sovereign council, demanding rescission within 72 hours.

The Anti-Privatisation Committee initiated the strike after the council's delay in addressing concerns.

The High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains urged council intervention to avert escalating tensions. Port revenues plummet by 60 per cent due to ongoing military activities in the Red Sea.