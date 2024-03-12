Tunisia: Election of District Council Members Scheduled for March 13 (Isie)

Tunis — The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced in a press release on Tuesday that the election of the members of the district councils will take place on Wednesday between 9 and 11 am in all regional headquarters.

The results of these elections will be announced at a press conference at 12.30pm on the same day, the electoral commission said.

Last Saturday, the ISIE published on its website the preliminary list of candidates accepted for the election of council members in the five districts. The list contains 86 candidates.

Last Wednesday, the ISIE announced the opening of candidacies for the district council elections to be held on March 7 and 8.