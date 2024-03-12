Angola: German Ambassador Identifies Investment Opportunities in Angola

12 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — The German ambassador to Angola, Stefan Traumann, expressed his country's interest in identifying business opportunities in southern Namibe province to invest in and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomat, who is paying a two-day working visit to Namibe, said the renewable energy, logistics, environment, sea, economic security, biodiversity and tourism sectors as areas of interest to German businesspeople.

The German diplomat highlighted the province's tourist potential, and defended the need to develop infrastructures to support tourism, such as hotel networks, motorways and tourist agencies, among others.

Stefan Traumann said his country will study the possibility of boosting the tourism industry in Namibe, given the experience it has accumulated over the years in promoting tourism.

"Sport fishing and other attractions that Namibe offers could be developed in the future and Germany has experience in tourism, hence the need to develop these possibilities together," the ambassador said.

The ambassador's agenda includes a meeting with the provincial governor, Archer Mangueira, visits to tourist areas, the city's cinemas, agricultural projects, university and the Moçâmedes railway.

