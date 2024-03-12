Angola and Spain Exchange Experiences On Decentralisation Process

12 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister for Territorial Administration, Dionísio da Fonseca, is since Sunday making a work visit to Spain with the aim to exchange experience between the countries on issues relating to decentralisation and participatory governance processes.

According to a note from the Ministry of Territorial Administration (MAT) to which ANGOP has had access, the six days visit aims to gather Spain's experience in actions related to the participation of citizens and civil society organisations, as the preferred actor in institutional dialogue and manager of public services at regional and local level,

It also aims to reinforce the contacts and for joint works of the Angolan authorities with several ministries, municipal councils, federations of municipalities, provinces and Spanish research institutes on the themes of the Project to Support Civil Society and Local Administration in Angola (PASCAL).

Dionísio da Fonseca was already received by the minister for Politics and Democratic Memory, Angel Victor Torres, with whom he discussed matters related to the Spanish experience on the process of decentralisation and participatory governance.

During his stay in this European country, Dionísio da Fonseca will also hold meetings with organisations from the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), Las Rozas City Council and the Spanish Institute of Public Administration.

The delegation of the ministry is made up by some municipal administrators and officials of the Ministry for Territorial Administration (MAT), as well as the advisor to the Minister of State and head of Staff of the President of the Republic, António Direito, and the European Union's project coordinator, Auria Machado.

VC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.