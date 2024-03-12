Sudan: Armed Forces Succeed in Forcing Headquarters of the National Cooperation for Television and Radio

12 March 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The armed forces and other regular forces and sons of this country that are working alongside with the army have today succeeded in forcing the headquarters of the national cooperation for television and radio (a history and love of the Sudanese people) from the terrorist Daglo militia and mercenaries from other countries.

Armed forces gifts this major victory to the generous Sudanese people who've been patient and steady.

We ask for heaven and eternity to our glorious martyrs Speedy recovery to those injured and wounded And the return of those imprisoned and missing

Victory from Allah is near

Office of the spokesperson of the armed forces

