Angola: Hematological Institute Performs Over 100 Transfusions Per Month

Luanda — The Vitória do Espírito Santo Hematological Institute is among the units that carry out the most blood transfusions in the country, with a monthly average of 170 people, its general director, Francisco Domingos, reported on Monday, in Luanda.

According to Francisco Domingos, the majority of transfusions are in patients with sickle cell anemia problems.

Considering the tiny number of voluntary donors in the country, the director said that two thirds are family members of the beneficiaries and one third are volunteers.

He explained that in family members, donations are occasional and that around 40% of them are not able to donate blood.

Therefore, he appealed to social partners to help with donations, in order to save lives.

As per the responsible, donating blood is an act of solidarity and social commitment that should involve all citizens.

The Anzancote Menezes Maternal and Child Hospital also carries out a large number of blood transfusions monthly, to maintain the stock of the unit specializing in the care of women and children.

According to Doctor Diamantino Loureiro, the expectation is that more and more citizens will become voluntary blood donors.

"For those patients who undergo surgery, their family members must donate blood so that there is a minimum blood supply", he explained.

He considered it essential to raise awareness among the population, in order to make them aware that without donation, blood will not be available for everyone.

"We need to remember that today someone in our family may not be in need of blood, but tomorrow they will be, hence the appeal to donate a little of our blood to save lives", he added.

Recently, the general director of the National Blood Institute (INS), Deodete Machado, said that the country is experiencing a shortage of blood supplies and that there is a great demand for hemotherapy, due to the increase in transfusions caused by complications from malaria and anemia.