Angolan Govt Invests in Inclusive Education - Minister

Talatona — The Angolan government is committed to promote inclusive education to provide full and harmonious development for pupils, according to their personal characteristics and needs, the Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, said Monday in Luanda.

The minister made the statement at the opening of the third phase of training for agents in Specialized Educational Assistance (AEE), as part of cooperation between the governments of Angola and Brazil.

According to the minister, the National Special Education Policy is guided towards school inclusion and contains a set of guidelines and action strategies that guarantee the right to education for all children and young people with disabilities.

Grilo added that it promotes the mainstreaming of special education in all education subsystems and guarantees the right to access, permanence and participation in school for people with disabilities.

The minister highlighted the advantages of the third phase of training for educational agents in Specialized Educational Assistance, in applying a new educational perspective in the classroom to benefit all students.

According to the minister, inclusive schools require a different curriculum, pedagogy and reasonable strategies to enable the integral and harmonious development of the students.

The Brazilian ambassador to Angola, Rafael de Melo Vidal, on his turn said the project began in 2010 and involves three stages of the special education in Angola, underlining that the project seeks to provide schools with materials suitable for special needs, such as Braille books and other materials.

The ambassador emphasized Angola's commitment to strengthening special education and collective awareness.

The Escola de Todos phase III project, which will train at least 300 teachers, aims to contribute to the development of Angola's inclusive education system by training teachers. VS/MAG/OHA/AMP