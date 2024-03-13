Somalia: New U.S. Airstrike in Somalia Kills Three Al-Shabab Fighters

12 March 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Harun Maruf

The U.S. military said Tuesday it conducted an airstrike in southern Somalia that killed three al-Shabab militants.

The U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, said it made a "collective self-defense" airstrike against al-Shabab on March 10 at the request of Somalia's federal government.

AFRICOM said the initial post-strike assessment indicates that no civilians were harmed as a result of the strike, which occurred in the vicinity of Ugunji in Lower Shabelle region, about 71 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.

It's the fifth airstrike by the U.S. military in Somalia this year. AFRICOM conducted 18 such airstrikes in 2023.

The statement did not say whether the militants targeted were foot soldiers or al-Shabab commanders. U.S. airstrikes have been targeting both.

Meanwhile, Somali government forces this week retreated from two towns captured from al-Shabab late last year, according to multiple local sources and military officials.

It's unclear why the troops vacated Ba'adweyne and Amara in the central Galmudug state. Somali government officials have not commented on the pullback. Al-Shabab said their fighters have reentered both towns.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.