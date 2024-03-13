Rwanda, Tanzania Commit to Stronger Trade, Energy Ties

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, and his Tanzanian counterpart, January Makamba,during a joint press conference in Kigali on March 12.

Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, and his Tanzanian counterpart, January Makamba, committed to boosting the two countries' bilateral ties in various sectors including trade, energy and infrastructure.

The two ministers made the commitment in Kigali on Tuesday, March 12 during a press briefing that followed bilateral engagement between their delegations.

Makamba, who is in Rwanda for a four-day working visit, said Tanzania would "continue to make it easier for Rwanda to use the port of Dar es Salam for its international trade."

About 80 per cent of Rwanda's cargo imports pass through Dar es Salam port.

Makamba said Tanzania would improve the construction of its road network, especially the 92 kilometres of highway from Rusabunga to Rusumo, to facilitate the transport of goods between the two countries.

He noted that the issue of non-harmonised levies that was raised by Rwandan and Tanzanian truckers was being looked into.

He urged the Rwandan private sector to utilise plots of land offered to Rwanda in Kwala and Isaka.

"We take this responsibility very seriously that the transport corridor from Dar es Salam has to work for Rwanda very effectively," Makamba said.

Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi have collaborated on the construction of Rusumo Hydropower plant, which is set to produce 27MW. The $340 million plant built on the three countries' borders is nearing completion.

"Through this important collaboration, both Rwanda and Tanzania will respectively add 27 megawatts to their national grid, starting later this year," said Minister Biruta.

"Rwanda considers Tanzania as a good neighbour and a valued partner," Biruta said, adding that the two countries share "deep historical, cultural and linguistic ties."

Kiswahili was added in 2017 as the 4th official language of Rwanda.

"Rwanda also considers Tanzania as an important trade partner," he said. "With direct access to the Indian Ocean, Tanzania is the place of transit of many goods in direction and departure from Rwanda."

Biruta said: "It is our wish to continue maintaining our good neighbourly relations through the promotion of increased trade flows, with the hope to continue reaping the rewards of a mutually beneficial economic partnership. Beyond stimulating our economic growth, these trade ties also strengthen the fraternal bond linking our two nations."

He also noted that he discussed regional security matters among other topics of mutual interest.

As he began his visit on Tuesday, Makamba went to Kigali Genocide Memorial to honour more than 250,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who are laid to rest there.

He is also expected to meet university students from various Rwandan higher learning institutions.