Rwanda: Kagame Makes Two New Appointments in Foreign Affairs Ministry

President Paul Kagame, on March 12, 2024, appointed Amb.Monique Mukaruliza as Ambassador at large in charge for regional integration in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Prior to the appointment Amb. Mukaruliza was serving as Coordinator of Migration and Economic Development Partnership Coordination Unit (MEDP - CU) at the same ministry.

Kagame also appointed Doris Uwicyeza Picard as Coordinator of Migration and Economic Development Partnership Coordination Unit (MEDP - CU) at the same ministry.

Uwicyeza was Chief Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Justice.

Mukaruliza also served as the National Coordinator for the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NICP), and City of Kigali Mayor, Minister for EAC affairs, Rwanda High Commissioner to Zambia and Malawi, representative of African Union in Sudan and Deputy Special Representative of the AU Commission Chairman to Sudan, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) Commissioner for Quality Assurance (Internal Audit and Internal Affairs) , Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, Financial Analyst at Bank of Kigali, among other positions in various periods.

She also served as strategic advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MINAFETT).