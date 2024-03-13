Rwanda: Kagame Makes Two New Appointments in Foreign Affairs Ministry

12 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

President Paul Kagame, on March 12, 2024, appointed Amb.Monique Mukaruliza as Ambassador at large in charge for regional integration in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Prior to the appointment Amb. Mukaruliza was serving as Coordinator of Migration and Economic Development Partnership Coordination Unit (MEDP - CU) at the same ministry.

Kagame also appointed Doris Uwicyeza Picard as Coordinator of Migration and Economic Development Partnership Coordination Unit (MEDP - CU) at the same ministry.

Uwicyeza was Chief Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Justice.

ALSO READ: Amb. Mukaruliza urges Rwandans to take up Zambia trade opportunities

Mukaruliza also served as the National Coordinator for the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NICP), and City of Kigali Mayor, Minister for EAC affairs, Rwanda High Commissioner to Zambia and Malawi, representative of African Union in Sudan and Deputy Special Representative of the AU Commission Chairman to Sudan, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) Commissioner for Quality Assurance (Internal Audit and Internal Affairs) , Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, Financial Analyst at Bank of Kigali, among other positions in various periods.

She also served as strategic advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MINAFETT).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.