Angolan Parliament Discusses Illegal Mining Law

Luanda — The Draft Illegal Mining Activity, which criminalizes illicit exploitation of mineral resources, is ready for general discussion and voting at the next plenary meeting of the National Assembly (AN).

The Parliament's specialized committees related to the matter approved the Joint Opinion Report on the document Tuesday, which defines rapid procedures for the confiscation and appropriation in favor of the state of the instruments and proceeds on the

Crime.

The aim of the government's legislative initiative is to discourage and criminalize conduct that stems from the illicit exploitation of mineral resources, which has a harmful impact on the environment, human life, public health, the livelihoods of communities, the economy and consequent development.

The Draft Law to Combat Illegal Mining Activities has a preamble and a dispositive part, systematized into two sections, four chapters and 22 articles, comprising general provisions, crimes, fate of the good and final provisions.

The proposal, which was discussed by the Council of Ministers in January, aims to introduce a specific legal regime to combat illegal mining activity that establishes penalties that are appropriate to the seriousness of the criminal behavior and the results, as well as defining rapid procedures for confiscation and appropriation. DC/VIC/DAN/AMP