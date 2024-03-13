Malawi: South Africa Clear the Bushiris in the R106 Fraud Case - No Money Went Into Their Accounts

It has been revealed today in court that despite being harassed and arrested in October 2020, accused of stealing R106 million, not even a single coin ever went to the bank accounts of either Prophet Shepherd Bushiri or his wife, Mary.

This is according to Sibongiile Mzinyathi, Director of Public Prosecution for Gauteng who is the country as a witness in the ongoing extradition case involving Bushiri and his wife.

Speaking while being cross examined by Bushiri's lawyer Wapona Kita, Mzinyathi confirmed that, in 2023, South African government hired an audit firm KPMG to audit the accounts and found no trace where money went to the accounts of neither Bushiri nor his wife.

In an interview after the court today, Kita reiterated that his clients have suffered shame being labelled as thiefs yet they benefited nothing from the said transactions as money went to a company called Rising Estate which neither of the Bushiris is either a director or a shareholder.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow for continued cross examination.