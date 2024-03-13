Malawi: South Africa Clear the Bushiris in the R106 Fraud Case - No Money Went Into Their Accounts

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri
12 March 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

It has been revealed today in court that despite being harassed and arrested in October 2020, accused of stealing R106 million, not even a single coin ever went to the bank accounts of either Prophet Shepherd Bushiri or his wife, Mary.

This is according to Sibongiile Mzinyathi, Director of Public Prosecution for Gauteng who is the country as a witness in the ongoing extradition case involving Bushiri and his wife.

Speaking while being cross examined by Bushiri's lawyer Wapona Kita, Mzinyathi confirmed that, in 2023, South African government hired an audit firm KPMG to audit the accounts and found no trace where money went to the accounts of neither Bushiri nor his wife.

In an interview after the court today, Kita reiterated that his clients have suffered shame being labelled as thiefs yet they benefited nothing from the said transactions as money went to a company called Rising Estate which neither of the Bushiris is either a director or a shareholder.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow for continued cross examination.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.