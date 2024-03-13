Malawi: Food Security Remains a Priority of Chakwera Government

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, says the Vision Malawi 2063 Agenda, which seeks to make the country a food secure nation, is slowly becoming a reality.

Chakwera made the remarks on Tuesday when he inspected Marko - Ifumbo Irrigation Scheme in Chitipa District.

In his remarks, the Malawi leader said with efforts being invested in irrigation farming, he is convinced that a food secure Malawi is achievable.

"With these irrigation schemes, Malawi Vision 2063 Agenda is slowly becoming a reality," said Chakwera.

"We only need good warehousing for storage and a cold room to preserve harvest as well as good road network to transport the goods to relevant markets."

Minister of Defence who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire, praised the president for the various development projects taking place in the entire northern region.

Senior Chief Mwaulambiya assured the president that the people of Chitipa will work with government.

"Some people have said that you are a president that is not performing and I am wondering," he emphasized.

"We are going to support you because you are a plagmatic president, " He said.

Chakwera is in the northern region where he is undertaking tour of different development project which his Government is undertaking.