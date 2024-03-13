South Africa: Tshwane Cracks Down on Illegal Electricity Use in Affluent Suburbs - South African News Briefs - March 13, 2024

Tshwane Cracks Down on Illegal Electricity Use in Affluent Suburbs

The City of Tshwane's aggressive revenue collection and disconnection campaign recently uncovered widespread illegal electricity connections in affluent Pretoria suburbs, reports New24. Tshwane officials, accompanied by Mayor Cilliers Brink, visited properties in Brooklyn, Waterkloof Glen, and Elardus Park, disconnecting services to those owing significant sums in unpaid electricity bills. Notably, a residential home in Brooklyn with outstanding arrears of over R970,000 was found to have an illegal electricity connection. Similar issues were identified in Waterkloof Glen, where a house listed for R2.3 million had unpaid bills exceeding R560,000, and a tampered meter facilitated illegal electricity use. Mayor Brink emphasized that illegal connections would be pursued as criminal offenses, with legal action taken against defaulting consumers to recover owed funds. The intensified #TshwaneYaTima campaign aims to address the municipality's staggering R23.3 billion debt from various customers, exemplified by recent cases, such as the Lyttelton Shopping Centre, facing criminal charges for alleged illegal reconnection.

Innocent Suspect in Joshlin Smith's Case Harmed by Social Media Accusations

The disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, has led to a surge of public involvement and social media attention, reports IOL. Despite police and local authorities urging against spreading misinformation, community members took to social media, conducting their investigations and interviews. In a distressing turn, a 34-year-old man, initially implicated in Joshlin's disappearance, had his life upended as false information circulated. His business was forcibly closed, and he was removed from his premises. The Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, confirmed that a criminal case was being investigated in connection with this incident. Meanwhile, four individuals, including Joshlin's mother and her boyfriend, face charges of trafficking in persons and kidnapping, with allegations that the child was sold for around R20,000. The suspects have officially applied for legal aid, and the case is set to continue on March 13.

Afro-Soul Star Lira to Make Emotional Africa Day Comeback After Stroke

After a two-year hiatus following a stroke, Afro-soul sensation Lerato Moipone Molapo also known as Lira, is set to make a triumphant return to the stage on Africa Day, reports IOL. The multi-platinum-selling artist, speaker, entrepreneur, and author faced significant challenges during her recovery, losing the ability to read, write, and speak. However, Lira has persevered and embraced her transformation, expressing readiness to share the "new Lira" with her fans. Despite the lingering effects of the stroke, she sees it as a blessing, providing her with a second chance at life. Lira is scheduled to perform at the Bassline Fest Africa Day Celebration on May 25, marking a special moment as she celebrates her recovery, 30 years of democracy in South Africa, and the festival's 30th anniversary.

